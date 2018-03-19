PyeongChang Paralympics Close on Sunday

Write : 2018-03-19 08:51:47 Update : 2018-03-19 08:52:16

PyeongChang Paralympics Close on Sunday

The PyeongChang Paralympic Winter Games finished its run with a closing ceremony Sunday evening at the PyeongChang Olympic Stadium in Gangwon Province.

A record 567 athletes from 49 nations competed in the ten-day tournament where 80 gold medals were up for grabs.

Host country South Korea also had its largest ever Paralympic delegation consisting of 47 officials and 36 athletes who competed in all six sporting events. 

North Korea also sent a 24-member delegation including 20 athletes. Nordic skiers Ma You-chul and Kim Jung-hyun competed through their wild card bids. 

The two Koreas did not march together during the Paralympics opening ceremony as they did in the Olympics last month.

But Ma You-chul and South Korean para nordic skier Choi Bo-gyu took part in the torch relay together at the opening ceremony, displaying the spirit of a peaceful Olympics and inter-Korean reconciliation. 

South Korea last hosted the Summer Paralympics in Seoul in 1988.

  • RSS
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • print
  • list
  • Top
News List
prev  prev  1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 next
Internet Radio On-Air Window to KBS WORLD Radio Window to KOREA
Win.k 24
Win.k 11
Win.k MUSIC
North Korea Inside
청취자 만족도 조사 결과 -E
Let's Learn Korean (Mobile)
Major News
More Service
KBS World Radio Mobile
  • KBS World Radio Mobile
  • The new app consolidates KBS World Radio’s news and feature contents with services previously provided through separate apps...

<

1 / 4

>