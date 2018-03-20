Park In-bee Wins Her First LPGA Title in a Year

Write : 2018-03-19 11:35:42 Update : 2018-03-19 11:47:13

Former world No.1 female golfer Park In-bee has won the Bank of Hope Founders Cup, lifting her first Ladies Professional Golf Association(LPGA) tour trophy in a year.
 
The South Korean finished 19-under 269 at the Wildfire Golf Club in the U.S. state of Arizona on Sunday, after a solid performance which included five birdies. With the victory, she won 225-thousand dollars in prize money. 
 
It is her 19th career LPGA win. She captured her previous title on the LPGA at the HSBC Women’s Champions in March of last year.

