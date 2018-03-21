Gangwon Province to Build on Olympic Legacy

Gangwon Province is up for a revamp, building on the legacy of the PyeongChang Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.



That's according to the province's governor Choi Moon-soon who held a meeting Tuesday to share the results and achievements of the PyeongChang Games.



Choi thanked the locals for helping stage the greatest and biggest Olympics yet, saying he was proud to be a citizen of Gangwon Province.



In particular, he said the biggest assets from the sporting event are the creation of the peaceful atmosphere between South and North Korea, putting Gangwon Province on the world map, acquiring the best stadiums, the pride of hosting the best Olympics as well as securing social infrastructure.



He also put forward plans to make use of Olympic stadiums and facilities.



He said the original plan had been to dissolve or restore the facilities to their pre-Olympic conditions but after careful consideration and upcoming international sporting competitions, the infrastructure would be maintained.



The World Curling Federation(WCF) is set to hold an international competition this coming November and other large-scale winter sport events are scheduled for next year.