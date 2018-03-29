S. Korea Loses to Poland in Football Friendly

South Korea lost to Poland three-to-two on Wednesday in a friendly match ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.



The two national teams almost saw a draw at the Silesian Stadium in Chorzow, Poland, but Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski's last-minute goal led his team to victory.



This marks South Korea's first loss to Poland, as well as its second straight defeat after losing to Northern Ireland 2-1 last Saturday.



The friendly against Poland was deemed the final stress-test for South Korea before head coach Shin Tae-yong reveals the 2018 World Cup roster in May.



South Korea is currently 59th in the FIFA rankings and has been placed in Group F along with Germany, Mexico and Sweden.





