Park In-Bee Becomes No. 3 in Women's Golf Rankings

South Korean golf star Park In-bee has soared to third place in the women's golf world rankings, becoming the highest-ranked South Korean.



On Monday, Park finished as a runner-up at the ANA Inspiration, which is part of the Ladies Professional Golf Association(LPGA) tour, climbing six notches in the world rankings from last week.



Park was in deadlock with Sweden's Pernilla Lindberg after four playoff holes on Sunday in Rancho Mirage, California but the session was suspended as it got too dark.



After resuming Monday, Lindberg won her first Major title with a birdie at the eighth playoff hole.



Still, Park managed to climb 16 spots in the world rankings in nearly two weeks, topping the list in terms of prize money for this season, having earned some 482-thousand dollars.





