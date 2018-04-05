ATP: Chung Hyeon Has a Shot at Top 8 for Season

Write : 2018-04-04 19:01:12 Update : 2018-04-04 19:48:43

ATP: Chung Hyeon Has a Shot at Top 8 for Season

South Korea’s top tennis player Chung Hyeon is regarded as a strong candidate to play in the season-ending championships of the ATP World Tour, which will feature the top eight male players around the world. 

The Association of Tennis Professionals(ATP) said on Wednesday that “there is a tantalizing prospect” 21-year-old Chung will play at the Nitto ATP Finals to be held in London in November. 

With one-thousand-280 points under his belt through the first quarter of the season, Chung is number four in terms of hoarded points. The 19th-ranked player raked in 18 victories so far this season, with seven losses. 

The ATP expects young star Alexander Zverev of Germany will also compete in London alongside Chung.




