S. Korea Qualify for 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup

South Korea has qualified for the 2019 FIFA Women's World Cup after finishing fifth in a continental football tournament.



The Korean women's national team led by head coach Yoon Duk-yeo beat the Philippines 5-0 on Monday in the fifth place match at the Asian Football Confederation(AFC) Women's Asian Cup in Amman, Jordan.



The AFC Women's Asian Cup doubles as the final Asian qualifier for the 2019 Women's World Cup to be held in France, with the top five nations securing places.



It's the third time for the South Korean women's team to qualify for the World Cup. The team also qualified in 2003 and 2015.