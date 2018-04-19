Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin Earns Season's 2nd Consecutive Win

Ryu Hyun-jin of the LA Dodgers has clinched his second victory of the MLB season.



The South Korean pitcher allowed two earned runs and three hits over six innings as the Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 10-3 at Petco Park in San Diego on Monday, local time.



In his second consecutive victory as a starter, the 31-year-old struck out nine, further improving from eight strikeouts against the Oakland Athletics last Wednesday.



Ryu was replaced in the seventh inning by reliever Tony Cingrani when the Dodgers were leading 6-2, giving him a second consecutive “quality start” win.