South and North Korea are planning a joint Taekwondo demonstration at the Vatican later this month.



The inter-korean team is expected to perform at St. Peter's Square on May 30th, with Pope Francis expected to attend.



Some 20 members of the South Korea-led organization World Taekwondo and another 20 members of the North Korea-led International Taekwon-Do Federation are taking part.



The event was first proposed by a Vatican cultural envoy who attended the Pyeongchang Olympics in February.