Write : 2018-05-14 14:17:31 Update : 2018-05-14 15:54:08

S. Korea Announces Preliminary FIFA World Cup Squad

South Korea announced its preliminary squad for next month’s FIFA World Cup in Russia on Monday. 

Head coach Shin Tae-yong announced the 28-man squad at a press conference at Seoul City Hall, naming three goalkeepers, 12 defenders, nine midfielders and four forwards.

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Son Heung-min and Ki Sung-yueng of Swansea City are among the star names selected. There were also surprise call-ups for three players who have yet to play for the senior team, including Lee Seung-woo of Hellas Verona. 

Shin will have to cut five players from the squad before the start of the World Cup. The 49-year-old coach said he will confirm the final 23-man roster by June third, one day before FIFA’s deadline. 

South Korea has been drawn in Group F along with Germany, Sweden and Mexico. The team will play four friendly matches before its opening match against Sweden on June 18th.

