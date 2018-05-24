S. Korea's Football Team Vows to Meet Fans' Expectations at World Cup

South Korea's national football team has vowed to do its best to meet Korean fans' expectations at the upcoming FIFA World Cup.



Celebrating the launch of the World Cup squad in front of Seoul City Hall on Monday, head coach Shin Tae-yong said although the national team is in a tough group, he believes it will make a "delightful rebellion" at the World Cup.



Ahead of training for the quadrennial event in Russia next month, the national team captain Ki Sung-yueng said despite some players sustaining injuries, he has high expectations for the World Cup.



He also vowed to lead the players well at the competition to bring strength and happiness to the Korean people.



While the head coach hasn't yet finalized the roster of 23 players, the current team of 27 players started its training at the National Football Center on Monday.



South Korea, which will be making its ninth consecutive World Cup appearance this year, looks to pass the group stage at the World Cup in Russia.



South Korea is in Group F with Sweden, Mexico and Germany.









[Photo : KBS News]