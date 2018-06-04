S. Korea Finalizes 23-man Roster for Russia World Cup

2018-06-02

South Korea has finalized its final 23-man roster for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The Korea Football Association(KFA) said Saturday that three players -- Kim Jin-su, Lee Chung-yong and Kwon Kyung-won -- were dropped from its provisional roster.

The 23 who made the cut will leave for Austria for training on Sunday.

Head coach Shin Tae-yong and the coaching staff had been working on the final roster for the past three weeks, observing each player's performance during training and two recent friendlies.

The official squad includes eleven overseas-based players, while the others are from the domestic K League. 

Lee Seung-woo, Moon Seon-min and Oh Ban-suk were chosen for the first time for the World Cup national team and all made it to the final list. 

Kim Jin-su, who didn't make it, failed to recover from his knee injury in March.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

