KBO Asks Police to Investigate Match-Fixing Claims

The Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) has asked the police to investigate a tip that a broker has approached pitchers to fix matches.



In a press statement on Thursday, the KBO said it received the anonymous tip in early May that the broker, an undrafted former player, had offered some pitchers lump sums of cash for issuing walks.



After receiving the tip, the KBO conducted a preliminary investigation into the claims and then asked the police on May 18th to launch its own probe.



Multiple club officials said Thursday that the league’s ten teams had been alerted to the match-fixing scheme.



Following the KBO’s announcement, the Doosan Bears said that its pitcher Lee Young-ha had received two phone calls from a broker in April and May proposing a deal to fix matches. Lee turned down both approaches and reported the incident to the club.

