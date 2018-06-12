Koreas Agree to Form Joint Team for Judo Championships

South Korea and North Korea have agreed to form a joint team for the East Asian Judo Championships held in Mongolia on Saturday and Sunday.



The Korea Judo Association said Friday that the two sides agreed to field a single team to compete in the championships in the Mongolian capital city, Ulaanbaatar.



The two Koreas will jointly march in the opening ceremony under a unified Korean Peninsula flag and compete as one team in the group competition.



The group event comprises eight male and eight female players.



North Korea sent four female and two male athletes to the championships while South Korea sent eight men and eight women, all college judokas.



The Korea Judo Association said the agreement on a joint team will also lay the groundwork for fielding an inter-Korean team for this year's Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang in Indonesia.



Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga is also known to have attended the meeting where the two Koreas agreed to form a joint team.

[Photo : KBS News]