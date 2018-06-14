S. Korea Lose to Senegal in Final World Cup Warm-Up Match

South Korea lost 2-0 against Senegal in its final warm-up match for the FIFA World Cup on Monday.



The Korean side conceded twice in the second half of the match, which was played behind closed doors at Das.Goldberg Stadium in Grodig, Austria.



Senegal took the lead midway through the second half as Korean defender Kim Young-gwon scored an unfortunate own goal.



South Korea pressed for an equalizer but Shin Tae-yong’s side conceded a second goal late on as Moussa Konate scored a penalty kick to seal the win for Senegal.



The result means that South Korea recorded one win, one draw and two losses in their four warm-up matches for the World Cup in Russia.



South Korea will travel to its World Cup base camp in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday to prepare for its opening match of the tournament against Sweden on June 18th.

[Photo : YONHAP News]