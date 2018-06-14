National Football Team Arrives in Russia for FIFA World Cup

Anchor: After wrapping up its overseas training session in Austria, the national soccer squad has arrived in Russia for the FIFA World Cup, which opens on Thursday. At the base camp in St. Petersburg, Team Korea is making its final preparations in a bid to exceed expectations and come out on top of its difficult group.

Our Park Jong-hong has this report.



Report: The South Korean national football team arrived in St. Petersburg, Russia on Tuesday where it will be honing its skills in the run-up to the FIFA World Cup.



The team was welcomed by some 150 Korean fans cheering in front of its hotel.



For security reasons, the players did not meet the fans and instead headed straight into the hotel. However, head coach Shin Tae-yong and other coaches took photos with the supporters.



Ahead of its arrival in St. Petersburg, the team spent nine days in Austria, training and playing two friendly matches.



The practice games were disappointing with Team Korea only managing a scoreless draw with Bolivia and suffering a 2-0 loss to Senegal.



Despite the disappointing results and several key players being dropped from the starting list due to injuries, the head coach remained optimistic about beating expectations.



In an interview with FIFA at the airport in St. Petersburg, Shin said the team will make careful preparations to seize a brilliant victory in its first match against Sweden on Monday.



That match will be held at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium, about a two-hour flight from St. Petersburg.



Team Korea will be traveling back and forth for its matches with the other contenders in Group F, which are Mexico and Germany.



It is set to face Mexico on June 23rd and Germany on the 27th.

Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]