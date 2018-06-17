Cheering Events to be Held on Seoul Streets for World Cup

Massive outdoor cheering events for South Korea’s national soccer team will be held on the streets of Seoul during the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.



The Seoul city government and the Korea Football Association said Thursday that World Cup street cheering events will be held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Plaza, where a giant 500-inch screen will be set up, when Team Korea plays its three group matches over the next two weeks.



Placed in Group F, the Korean squad will face off against Sweden next Monday, Mexico on June 23rd and Germany on the 27th.



Traffic will be blocked at Yeongdong Boulevard during the cheering events. The operation of subways and buses will be extended on the days when the Taegeuk Warriors play Mexico and Germany, as the games finish late at night.

[Photo : KBS News]