World Cup Set to Kick Off in Russia Thursday

Anchor: The 2018 FIFA World Cup is set to begin on Thursday with a spectacular opening ceremony in Moscow before hosts Russia take on Saudi Arabia in the tournament’s first match. Meanwhile, South Korea will begin its campaign against Sweden on Monday.

Our Laurence Taylor has more.



Report: After months of anticipation, the 2018 FIFA World Cup will get under way in Russia on Thursday.



The opening ceremony will be held at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 5:30 p.m. local time, just 30 minutes before host Russia plays Saudi Arabia in the tournament’s first match at the same venue.



A total of 32 teams have qualified for the tournament, which will take place in 12 stadiums across eleven cities.



The teams are placed in eight groups consisting of four teams, with the top two sides from each group advancing to the last-16 stage of the tournament. The final is set to take place on July 15th.



South Korea, led by head coach Shin Tae-yong, has been drawn in Group F along with Germany, Mexico, and Sweden. The Korean team will begin its campaign against Sweden on June 18th, before playing Mexico on June 23rd and Germany on the 27th.



Team Korea arrived at its World Cup base camp in Saint Petersburg, Russia, on Tuesday. Its preparations for the tournament have not gone smoothly with the team winning just one of its four warm-up matches for the competition, drawing one game, and losing the other two.



Despite the team’s recent indifferent performances, the Korean public is set to show its support at massive outdoor cheering events in Seoul.



The Seoul city government and the Korea Football Association said Thursday that World Cup street cheering events will be held at Seoul Plaza and Gwanghwamun Plaza, where a giant 500-inch screen will be set up, when Team Korea plays its three group matches over the next two weeks.

Laurence Taylor, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : KBS News]