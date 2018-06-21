S. Korea Set to Begin World Cup Campaign Against Sweden

South Korea will kick off its FIFA World Cup campaign in Russia on Monday as the Taeguk Warriors take on Group F rivals Sweden.    

South Korea's 23-man squad took a chartered flight on Saturday from its World Cup base in Saint Petersburg to Nizhny Novgorod, where the match will kick off at 3:00 p.m. local time. 

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, South Korea's head coach Shin Tae-yong said that the match against Sweden is a “must-win” game as failure to claim a positive result would leave Team Korea with a slim chance of progressing to the last-16 stage. 

The match against Sweden has taken on added importance after Mexico’s shock 1-0 win against defending champions Germany in the first game in Group F on Sunday. 

Mexico's Hirving Lozano scored the only goal of the game in the 35th minute to put his team in control of the group and put added pressure on South Korea ahead of its crucial first game of the tournament. 

