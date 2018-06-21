S. Korea Drawing Against Sweden at Half-Time of World Cup Match

South Korea is drawing 0-0 against Sweden after the first half of its first game of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.



The Taeguk Warriors started the match at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Monday positively, but it is Sweden that has had the better chances.



Sweden should have opened the scoring in the 20th minute when striker Marcus Berg shot from close range, but South Korean goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo made a fantastic save to keep the game scoreless.



Berg also saw another shot in the penalty area blocked by Korean defender Kim Young-gwon.



South Korea head coach Shin Tae-yong has already been forced to make a change to his line-up, as defender Park Joo-ho came off injured in the 27th minute and was replaced by Kim Min-woo.



Team Korea will be looking to grab a winner in the second half and keep pace with Group F rivals Mexico, who beat defending champions Germany 1-0 on Sunday.











[Photo : YONHAP News]