[World Cup Roundup] Portugal, Spain Through to Last-16

Spain and Portugal secured their places in the last-16 stage of the FIFA World Cup on Monday despite only drawing in their final group games.



Striker Iago Aspas scored a late equalizer for Spain as the European side drew 2-2 with Morocco to top Group B. Isco scored Spain’s first goal, while Youssef En-Nesyri and Khalid Boutaib netted for Morocco.



Meanwhile, Portugal had to settle for second place in Group B after drawing 1-1 with Iran. Karim Ansarifard’s late penalty for Iran cancelled out Ricardo Quaresma’s excellent first-half strike for Portugal.



Earlier in the day, Uruguay easily beat Russia 3-0 to finish top of Group A with nine points. Luis Suarez opened the scoring for Uruguay, before an own goal from Russia’s Denis Cheryshev and a late strike from Edinson Cavani.



In the day’s other game in Group A, Saudi Arabia beat Egypt 2-1 thanks to goals from Salman Al Faraj and Salem Al Dawsari. Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah scored for Egypt.



The results mean that Spain will play Russia in the last-16 knockout round, while Portugal is set to take on Uruguay.

















[Photo : YONHAP News]