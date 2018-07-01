Team Korea to Face Germany in Crucial Final Match

Anchor: South Korea will face Germany in their final Group F game of the FIFA World Cup. The Taeguk Warriors must beat the defending champions by at least two goals to advance to the last 16 knockout round.

Our Park Jong-hong has this report.



Report: Team Korea is still in the running to advance to the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, but it faces a tough challenge in its final Group F game against Germany.



At 11 p.m. Wednesday the Taeguk Warriors will face the defending World Cup champions at the Kazan Arena, some 800 kilometers east of Moscow.



Although it has already conceded two losses, some hope remains for the national team as it strives to upset top ranked Germany.



The stakes are high for both teams.



To qualify for the last 16 stage, Korea must beat Germany by at least two goals and hope that Mexico beats Sweden.



Mexico is currently top of Group F with six points, so only needs a draw to qualify.



If both Korea and Mexico manage victories, it would mean Germany, Sweden and Korea would all end with one win and two losses. Goal differentials would then determine who gets to go to the next stage.



However, statistics show that no team starting off with two losses has ever made it to the next round in the qualifiers.



But, Team Korea is still hoping to wow the world with an unexpected comeback and land a place in the next knockout stage. The last time it made it to the final 16 round was at the World Cup played in South Africa in 2010.

Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : KBS News]