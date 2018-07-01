[World Cup Roundup] Argentina Secures Last-16 Place with Dramatic Win

Write : 2018-06-27 14:18:32 Update : 2018-06-27 14:46:46

Argentina secured its place in the last-16 stage of the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday with a dramatic late win over Nigeria in Saint Petersburg. 

Argentinean defender Marcos Rojo scored in the 86th minute to seal a 2-1 win for the South Americans, who finished second in Group D. Barcelona star Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s first goal, while Victor Moses netted a penalty for Nigeria.  

In the day’s other game in Group D, Croatia defeated Iceland 2-1 thanks to goals from Milan Badelj and Ivan Perisic to finish top of the group with maximum points. Everton’s Gylfi Sigurdsson scored a penalty for Iceland.  

In Group C, Denmark reached the last-16 stage with a 0-0 draw against group winners France. Peru beat Australia 2-0 in the other game in the group through goals from Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero.

The results mean that Argentina will play France in the last-16 stage, while Croatia will take on Denmark. 

Meanwhile, South Korea still has a chance to reach the knockout round when it plays Germany in Group F on Wednesday. If South Korea beats Germany by at least two goals and Mexico defeats Sweden, Team Korea will finish second in the group based on goal difference.

[Photo : YONHAP News]

