Anchor: South Korea defeated Germany 2-0 at the FIFA World Cup in Russia on Wednesday with Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min scoring in second-half stoppage time. Despite the stunning victory, South Korea exited the tournament, ending its campaign in third spot in Group F.

Our Laurence Taylor has more.



Report:



[Sound bite: Group F match S. Korea vs. Germany (92nd minute)]



It was Team Korea who opened the scoring as Kim Young-gwon netted from close range in the 92nd minute. Kim’s goal was initially ruled out for offside before the video assistant referee review ensured it was awarded.



[Sound bite: Group F match S. Korea vs. Germany (95th minute)]



Germany then desperately tried to respond with a goal of its own, with German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer even leaving his goal to join the attack. Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min took advantage of Neuer’s position out the penalty area to latch onto a long ball and score into an empty net shortly before the full-time whistle was blown.



However, Team Korea’s 2-0 victory in the Group F match in Kazan was not enough for the Taeguk Warriors to progress to the World Cup knockout stage as Sweden defeated Mexico in the other group match.



Although South Korea suffered an early exit from the tournament, Kim Young-gwon and Son Heung-min were proud of the team that defeated all the odds to defeat the defending champion.



[Sound bite: Kim Young-gwon – S. Korean Nat’l Football Team (Korean)]

“First of all, I want to thank my teammates for not giving up and playing so well. We prepared so much and I am thankful that we got today’s results as much as we practiced... It's more important from now on and so, I will devote myself for Korean football and I will try to become better."



[Sound bite: Son Heung-min – S. Korean Nat’l Football Team (Korean)]

“I am unbelievably proud of all my teammates. Although we could not advance to the last-16 stage, I witnessed our determination. Like I said we failed to reach the knockout stage, but I want to thank all the players, coaching staff and our cheering Korean fans for our wonderful final match at the World Cup.”



Goalkeeper Cho Hyun-woo was among the stars of the match for Team Korea, as he made several top saves to deny Germany from scoring and secure the historic win.



South Korea finished its 2018 Russia World Cup campaign in third spot in Group F with three points following two defeats and one win. Sweden advanced to the last-16 stage as the group’s leader on six points, while Mexico finished in second to also progress.

Laurence Taylor, KBS World Radio News.

[Photo : YONHAP News]