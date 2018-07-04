Park Sung-hyun Wins KPMG Women's PGA Championship

South Korean golfer Park Sung-hyun has won the KPMG Women's PGA Championship, capturing her second career LPGA major title.



Park claimed the championship at Kemper Lakes Golf Course in Illinois on Sunday after beating her compatriot Ryu So-yeon and Japanese teenager Nasa Hataoka in a playoff.



After Hataoka was eliminated in the first playoff hole, Park beat Ryu with a birdie to take home about 610 million won in prize money.



Park secured her second major since her victory in the U.S. Women's Open in July 2017. The latest win is Park's second victory of this season since she won the Volunteers of America LPGA Texas Classic in May.







[Photo : YONHAP News]