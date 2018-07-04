[World Cup Roundup] Russia Reaches Quarter-Finals After Shock Win Over Spain

Host Russia pulled off the biggest shock of the FIFA World Cup so far as it defeated Spain on penalties on Sunday to reach the quarter-finals of the tournament.



Goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev proved to be the hero for Russia in Moscow, as he saved from Spain’s Koke and then Iago Aspas in the penalty shootout after extra-time had ended with the score 1-1.



Russian defender Sergei Ignashevich scored an own goal to give Spain the lead, before Artem Dzyuba equalized for Russia with a penalty.



Russia defended resolutely throughout the last-16 match and then narrowly won the penalty shootout 4-3 to progress to the quarter-finals of the World Cup for the first time in 48 years.



Meanwhile, in the day’s other last-16 tie, Croatia defeated Denmark in a penalty shootout to set up a quarter-final tie against Russia.



The match had finished 1-1 after extra-time, with Martin Jorgensen scoring for Denmark and Mario Mandzukic netting for Croatia. Croatia won the penalty shootout 3-2 to seal its place in the last-eight.

[Photo : YONHAP News]