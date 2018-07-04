Spanish Football Association Plans to Naturalize S. Korean Prodigy

The Spanish football association is reportedly planning to naturalize a South Korean football prodigy.



Valencia-based Superdeporte reported on Monday that the association had been pursuing Lee Kang-in's naturalization since three years ago, but has been unsuccessful because his stint in Spain was not long enough.



However, the newspaper said the 17-year-old midfielder at Valencia CF Juvenil B would meet the qualification to acquire Spanish citizenship on June 30th, when he would have lived in the country for eight years.



Lee drew major media attention when he scored four goals in an international tournament in 2013, including a goal against Barcelona in the quarterfinals.



He joined Spains’ U-18 national team last year. Since June, he has been playing for Spain’s U-19 national team, scoring two goals in three matches.

[Photo : YONHAP News]