S. Korea Denies Contacting Scolari for Nat'l Football Coaching Post

South Korea's football governing body has denied media reports that it had contacted former Brazilian national team coach Luis Felipe Scolari as a possible new head coach for the South Korean men's national team.



The Korea Football Association's media officer Cho Jun-heon said on Wednesday that the KFA will first have to evaluate the performance of current head coach Shin Tae-yong over the past year.



Cho added the KFA may then consider hiring a new coach after making a decision on whether to renew Shin’s contract, which expires at the end of this month.



Earlier, Brazilian media reported that South Korea and Egypt are competing to hire Scolari as their new head coach, saying the KFA is expected to make a formal offer, with some suggesting that South Korea has already contacted the 69-year-old Brazilian.



Scolari is best known for leading his home country to the 2002 FIFA World Cup and 2012 FIFA Confederation Cup titles.

