S. Korean Women's U-20 Handball Team Records First Win in World Championship

The South Korean women's national under-20 handball team has recorded its first victory at the Women's Junior World Handball Championship in Hungary.



On Wednesday, the South Korean team beat China 38-29 in its second Group B match, increasing its chances of advancing to the knockout round.



The top four countries in each six-team group will progress to the round of 16. Currently, Russia is top of Group B, followed by South Korea and Iceland which are tied.



South Korea won the title at the 2014 Championship in Croatia and progressed to the quarterfinals in Russia in 2016.



The team’s third group match will be against Slovenia on Thursday, while the final will take place on July 14th.

[Photo : YONHAP News]