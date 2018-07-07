Choo Shin-soo Ties Longest On-Base Streak for Asian in MLB at 43 Games

South Korean slugger Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Ranger has tied Ichiro Suzuki of Japan for the longest on-base streak for an Asian player in the Major Leagues.



In a home game against the Houston Astros in Arlington on Tuesday, the 35-year-old right-fielder went 2-for-3 with one RBI and one run scored to successfully reach base in 43 consecutive games. Suzuki set the record when he played for the Seattle Mariners in 2009.



Choo’s streak is also tied for the longest in the American League since 2015, when Joe Mauer of the Minnesota Twins reached the milestone.

[Photo : YONHAP News]