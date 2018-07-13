Choo Shin-soo Reaches Base in 48th Straight Game

South Korean baseball star Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has extended his on-base streak to 48 games.



The 35-year-old hitter reached base in his 48th consecutive game with a walk during the Rangers' 8-4 loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park in Boston on Tuesday.



With the latest feat, Choo ranks alongside Joey Votto and Albert Pujols in terms of active players with the longest on-base streak. Votto reached the record in 2015 when he played for the Cincinnati Reds, while Pujols enjoyed his streak in 2001 with the St. Louis Cardinals.



If Choo continues his on-base streak in two more games, he will come to match the longest streak of Babe Ruth’s career, which the legend posted back in 1923.



Ted Williams holds the all-time Major League Baseball record, having reached base in 84 consecutive games in 1949.







