Choo Extends On-Base Streak to 49

South Korean slugger Choo Shin-soo of the Texas Rangers has extended his on-base streak to 49 games, the longest record among active players in U.S. Major League Baseball (MLB).



The Rangers' designated hitter extended his streak with a third-inning single on Friday against Baltimore Orioles' starter Alex Cobb.



The 36-year-old now holds the longest single-season on-base streak among all active MLB players, breaking a tie with Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto who had a 48 game on-base streak in 2015 and Albert Pujols of St. Louis Cardinals who reached the same record in 2001.



Choo, who also celebrated his 36th birthday on Friday, previously set the record for the longest on-base streak by an Asian in the MLB, surpassing the 43-game run set by Japan's Ichiro Suzuki for the Seattle Mariners in 2009.



He also surpassed the Rangers' franchise record for a single season formerly held by Julio Franco at 46 games.



The Rangers tweeted on Friday before the match, saying "Happy Birthday to our on-base machine!"

[Photo : KBS News]