The 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics held from February 9 to the 25th for 17 days is regarded as a successful event in all areas of the games' management, public popularity and athletes' records including that of Team Korea.



Over 29-hundred athletes from 92 nations took part in the largest ever Winter Games. South Korea won five gold, eight silver and four bronze medals for a 7th place finish.

The Games were held in Pyeongchang, Jeongseon and Gangneung in Gangwon Province. A record 102 gold medals were up for grabs.

In the opening ceremony, athletes of the two Koreas jointly marched for the first time since the 2007 Winter Asian Games in China.

The overall operation of the Olympics is also deemed successful. Most event schedules progressed smoothly excluding a few changes in skiing competitions due to strong winds.

It was a safe Olympics with hardly any security concerns and athletes could solely focus on their performance.

Ticket sales neared 98%, testifying to the popularity of the Games among the general public.

Also in PyeongChang, two world records and 18 Olympic records were set.

Six nations took part in the Winter Games for the first time this year including Nigeria, Malaysia and Singapore.

The percentage of female athletes also posted a record high this year at 42%.

One of the bigger themes of the Olympics was hosting a peaceful event amid tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear crisis.

There were concerns leading up to the games with some countries hesitating to send their athletes to South Korea.

However just before the opening, North Korea's participation in the Games was materialized, swiftly shifting the mood.

Forty-six North Korean athletes competed while the two Koreas fielded a joint team in women's ice hockey.

Cross-border dialogue opened to discuss the joint team which led to a high-level North Korean delegation visiting the South.

PyeongChang was the second Olympics hosted by South Korea after the 1988 Seoul Summer Olympics.

A record 146 South Korean athletes competed in 15 sporting events and won a record number of medals including three gold in short-track speed skating.

Yun Sung-bin who won gold in men's skeleton became Asia's first Olympic skeleton champion.

Silver medals won in women's curling, 4-man bobsleigh and alpine snowboarding are considered as precious as a gold medal.

A silver in women’s curling is an astonishing result for Korea’s second only competition in the sport at the Winter Olympics.

The bobsleigh silver is also historic in that it’s Asia’s first ever medal won in the event.

Lee Sang-ho’s silver in the men's parallel giant slalom also marked South Korea’s first Olympic medal in skiing.

South Korea failed to meet its goal of winning eight gold for a fourth place finish but rare medals gained in less known events made up for its overall performance.