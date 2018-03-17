The PyeongChang Winter Paralympic Games opened Friday for a ten-day run.

Some 500 athletes from 49 nations are competing in six events.

The opening and closing ceremonies and some snow events will take place in Pyeongchang, while Gangneung will host all of the ice events. Alpine skiing and snowboarding will be held in Jeongseon

The International Paralympic Committee hosts the Paralympic Games every four years. It is held in the country hosting the Olympics in that same year.

The word Paralympics was first coined by combining 'paraplegia' and 'Olympics' but the Games have evolved into an event inviting all athletes with disabilities.

The origin dates back to a wheelchair sport that was born in Britain in 1948. Archers of the Netherlands then joined the competition in 1952 which then morphed into an international event.

The inaugural Paralympic Games were held in Rome in 1960, while the first Winter Paralympics were held in Sweden in 1976.

The tradition of the Paralympics directly following after the Olympics began with the 1988 Seoul Games.

The six Winter Paralympic sporting events are alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, snowboarding, ice hockey and wheelchair curling.

Following a trial run in the previous Sochi Games in Russia, snowboarding has been formally introduced at the PyeongChang Paralympics.

South Korea first took part in the Winter Paralympics at the 1992 Games in France and has participated in every competition since, winning two silver medals.

Team Korea is eying its first ever Winter Paralympic gold in PyeongChang, with para Nordic skier Sin Eui-hyun among the country’s top medal hopes.

Sin was the champion of the World Para Nordic Skiing World Cup held in Finland last month and many expect him to challenge for cross-country skiing gold in PyeongChang. He is also aiming for silver in the men's 12.5 kilometer distance biathlon sitting.

Korea may also win a medal in wheelchair curling while the ice hockey team, ranking at world number three, is likely to advance to the semifinal stage as it is placed in a favorable group with the U.S, Japan and the Czech Republic. While the U.S. is ranked number two in the world, the other two nations rank below Korea.

