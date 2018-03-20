President Moon Jae-in plans to submit a government proposal for a constitutional amendment on Wednesday.

The presidential office said Tuesday that Moon will table the government bill next week based on a draft produced by a special presidential advisory panel.

A presidential official told reporters the bill has to be submitted by that time as the parliament requires up to 60 days for its deliberations once a bill has been submitted.

The move comes as the government seeks to put a constitutional amendment to a vote at the time of the June 13th local elections.

The draft, which was reported to the president on Tuesday, is said to call for a revision to the current single five-year presidential system. The panel seeks to reduce the presidential term to four years and allow for a consecutive term.

The draft calls for only a consecutive term which is different from allowing a former president to run again for the top office at a later time.

Even if the draft is finalized and approved as the amendment bill, President Moon Jae-in cannot seek reelection, based on a provision in the current Constitution which prevents this from being applied to the president who is in power at the time of the amendment.

The panel is also expected to recommend the country's capital city be stipulated in the law as well as call for the introduction of runoff voting in presidential elections.

Also the draft is known to call for stipulating in the preamble to the Constitution democratic uprisings that have taken place in the nation since the time of the April 19 Revolution of 1960.

The panel believes it is necessary to reflect the spirit of civil revolution and public resistance against state power.

Last year’s candlelight protests are however not included as they are too recent of an event whose historical assessment has not been concluded.

Other major changes to the Constitution reportedly include increased autonomy for local governments.

The government's draft proposal is seen as a move to pressure the parliament to expedite discussions on constitutional revision.

But it could trigger stiff protest from lawmakers who believe the National Assembly should take charge of talks on the amendment.

Therefore the final draft could exclude politically sensitive areas such as the power structure while its submission to parliament could also be delayed.

A presidential official says that President Moon has the final say.

