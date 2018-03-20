U.S. President Donald Trump has fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and named his spy chief as his top diplomat.

This is the biggest shakeup of the Trump administration, especially at a time when Washington is gearing up for summit talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Trump on Tuesday announced the sudden replacement via Twitter, saying that Director of the Central Intelligence Agency Mike Pompeo will be taking over from Tillerson.

Trump tweeted that Pompeo will become the new secretary of state and will do a fantastic job, adding that Gina Haspel will become the new CIA chief.



After the dismissal, Trump told reporters outside the White House that he and Tillerson "disagreed on things," including how to handle the Iran nuclear deal.

Trump also admitted he decided to accept the invitation to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un without discussions with Tillerson.

The sacking was somewhat predicted among Washington circles as Trump and Tillerson's relationship was believed to be at a low point.

Meanwhile, Undersecretary of State Steve Goldstein was also fired hours after posting a statement in protest of Tillerson's dismissal.

The diplomatic vacancies within the U.S. administration are expected to intensify even more.

Washington's new top diplomat Mike Pompeo is a leading hardliner in the Trump administration.

Early this year, he said that Kim Jong-un will have the ability to deliver a nuclear weapon to the United States in a matter of months.

Last month when the PyeongChang Olympics led to a breakthrough in inter-Korean dialogue, Pompeo said there is no indication of any strategic change in the North Korean leader's desire to have nuclear weapons.

Even after summit talks were agreed between the two Koreas and between the U.S. and North Korea, he made it clear that the U.S. will not ease sanctions or make any other concessions to Pyongyang before such talks occur and Kim Jong-un can provide “complete, verifiable and un-reversible proof” that missile testing has stopped.

Despite his hawkish views, some analysts believe that Pompeo is actually a better fit than Tillerson when it comes to dialogue with North Korea.

He has acted as the hotline channel in communications with South Korea’s intelligence chief and the fact that he is trusted by Trump could also work favorably during negotiations.

Meanwhile South Korea believes Tillerson's departure will not affect its coordination with the U.S. on North Korea policies.

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha dismissed such concerns saying that the shift, though sudden, will not affect bilateral coordination on contentious issues.



Some pundits project that even as talks are held with North Korea, the U.S. will not soften its hard-line stance but continue to step up pressure on the North.

