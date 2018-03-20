Former President Lee Myung-bak returned home early Thursday after 21 hours of questioning by prosecutors on a string of corruption allegations.

He left the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office in southern Seoul at around 6:30 a.m. without responding to reporters.

The questioning ended at around midnight, but it took more than six hours for him to review statements compiled by the prosecution.

Prosecutors say the former leader denied most charges and stated that he was unaware or did not issue orders regarding illegal funds or bribery.

The ex-president appeared before the prosecution Wednesday morning and was grilled as a suspect on some 20 charges including bribery, embezzlement, tax evasion, abuse of power, and violations of the election and presidential record laws.

Surrounded by hundreds of reporters, Lee apologized for causing concern.

He said he was very sorry to the public and that he has much to say but he made a promise to himself to save his words.

Lee is suspected of receiving about eleven billion won in bribes from the National Intelligence Service(NIS), Samsung Group and other companies.

The prosecution believes he is responsible for the illegal provision of 1.75 billion won from the NIS to his presidential office and suspects Samsung Electronics paid about six billion won worth of litigation fees for auto parts company DAS, of which he is suspected of owning.

Prosecutors believe the former president holds more than 80 percent of the company's shares under borrowed names. Lee claims DAS belongs to his older brother Lee Sang-eun.

He has argued the investigation against him is a political vendetta by the liberal government.

Under the domestic law known as the Additional Punishment Law on Specific Crimes, anyone receiving bribes of over 100 million won is subject to a life sentence or prison term of at least ten years.

Rival parties have clashed over Lee’s questioning. The ruling party said the charges are serious and as the ex-president continues to deny them, a thorough investigation and punishment is necessary.

The main opposition has been highly critical, calling the summons a political retaliation ahead of the June local elections.

The prosecution intends to be swift in the indictment process, considering the progress so far in the investigation and pending state affairs such as the inter-Korean summit next month.

Once the trial begins, the key contentions are expected to be proving who the real owner of DAS is and whether the bribes Lee took were in return for favors.

