The nation’s largest Web portal, Naver, says it will completely withdraw from editing news articles.

In a news conference Wednesday, Naver CEO Han Seong-sook said that starting from the third quarter, the operator will no longer edit news stories and instead have media firms edit articles.

Naver will then provide those firms with profits from advertising and subscriber data.

Naver will also remove news articles as well as a trending section from the first page of its mobile homepage. The first page will mainly show a search engine function while a news page that will be edited by media firms will be shown on the second page.

The firm will also consider expanding the use of "out-links" which direct online users to the original media site where the story was posted.

Naver will also step up around-the-clock monitoring against attacks using the Macro program.

The announcement comes after the Web portal unveiled a set of measures late last month following public backlash over a widening opinion rigging scandal, also known as the "druking" case.

Druking is the alias of an influential blogger who has been found to be a member of the ruling Democratic Party(DP) with close connections with a heavyweight DP lawmaker. The opposition is calling for a special counsel probe into the scandal which the ruling party opposes, causing a parliamentary deadlock.

Previously announced measures include restricting online commenting and the number of likes allowed from a single Naver account.

The latest case is particularly concerning ahead of local elections next month.

Naver’s countermeasures are pretty aggressive but critics question whether they will be effective given Naver’s dominant market position. There is also concern the new rules may reduce the Web portal’s positive role of serving as an opinion forming platform.

