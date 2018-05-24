President Moon Jae-in marked his first year in office on Thursday and the report card on his time in power is somewhat mixed. He has achieved great progress on the North Korea nuclear issue but work still needs to be done to improve the employment situation.

During a Cabinet meeting Tuesday, the president urged his aides to remind themselves of their determination they had on their first day in office to guard against complacency.

The accomplishment that stands out the most during Moon's first year is the North Korea nuclear issue.

Moon took office when the North Korea crisis was escalating to new heights. But the president continuously called for a resolution through dialogue, and maintained the stance that South Korea takes the initiative and plays a mediating role between the North and the U.S.

The momentum for peace began to build from the start of this year.

In his New Year address, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed willingness for dialogue and his country's participation in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

President Moon seized this opportunity and worked aggressively to bring Pyongyang to the dialogue table.

His efforts resulted in North Korea's participation in the Winter Games and a visit to South Korea by a high-level delegation from the North.

This also led to a South Korean delegation making a cross-border visit and then to the historic inter-Korean summit last month. A hotline has also been established between the two Korean leaders.

South Korean envoys who visited the North also conveyed Kim Jong-un's message to President Trump, which eventually led to the upcoming North Korea-U.S. summit.

Following the South-North summit held at the Panmunjeom border village on April 27, the Panmunjeom Declaration was announced which reaffirmed the two countries’ goal of denuclearization of the peninsula and the establishment of peace in the region.

Inter-Korean relations then took off rapidly amid an atmosphere of reconciliation and dialogue.

The declaration has already led to the implementation of agreements.

North Korea adjusted its standard time to match South Korea's, unifying the time zone of the two Koreas. This was a verbal agreement reached during the summit.

Both sides also removed propaganda loudspeakers from the border area.

President Moon has also continued summit meetings with the U.S., China and Japan with a focus on resolving the nuclear issue.

Domestically, his campaign pledge of eradicating corruption of the past era continued without interruption.

Key figures in the political scandal that ousted former President Park Geun-hye received due punishment, while heavy sentences were handed down to Park and her close confidant Choi Soon-sil.

Former President Lee Myung-bak has also been indicted on corruption charges.

Meanwhile, the South Korean economy posted three percent range growth for the first time in three years last year, and the growth momentum has continued into this year.

Per capita income recorded 29-thousand-745 dollars last year and is most likely to exceed the 30-thousand mark this year.

However, the employment situation has seen little improvement. Last year, over one million South Koreans were unemployed while the jobless rate for young Koreans aged 15 to 29 stood at 9.9 percent. Both figures are the highest since 2000.

A number of reasons are to blame including the aging society and a decrease in the working age population. Employment still remains a difficult task for the Moon administration.

