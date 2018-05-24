U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the U.S. will withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal, calling it “defective at its core.”

The move is seen as a way for the U.S. to exert pressure on North Korea ahead of summit talks between the two countries, which Trump confirmed on Thursday would take place in Singapore on June 12th.

The president announced the decision to pull out from the Iran agreement on Tuesday, calling it a "horrible one-sided deal." He also vowed to reinstate the highest level of sanctions on Iran.

The 2015 Iran nuclear deal was a long-term agreement reached between Tehran and six countries -- the U.S., Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China, in which Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities in return for sanctions relief.

U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said the abandonment of the Iran deal sends a very clear signal to North Korea that Washington will not accept inadequate deals.

The pullout is also seen as a declaration of stern U.S. resolve not to tolerate the nuclear development of any country.

The U.S. intends to push for the "permanent, verifiable and irreversible nuclear dismantling", or PVID, of North Korea "without delay," a stance which had raised concerns over the upcoming Washington-Pyongyang summit.

However, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang on Wednesday brought about positive results to offset such concerns.

The North released three American detainees, who returned to the U.S. with Pompeo on Thursday. The three men, one of whom a pastor, were detained in the North on charges of espionage or "hostile acts" against the regime.

It's the first time Pyongyang has released foreign detainees in the name of a "special pardon." The move is seen as a "goodwill gesture" to its "dialogue partner" the U.S.

North Korean media said that Kim and Pompeo reached a "satisfactory agreement" regarding the U.S.-North Korea summit.

This was followed by Trump’s announcement on Thursday that the summit between the two countries will take place in Singapore on June 12th.

Some observers speculate the two sides may have even narrowed their views on how to denuclearize North Korea.

The U.S. earlier cited the Libyan model of nuclear dismantlement followed by the normalization of relations, while Kim Jong-un had called for "step-by-step, responsible measures."

