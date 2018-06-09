Boy band BTS has earned itself a place in K-pop history. The seven-member group has become the first Korean act to have their album top the U.S. Billboard 200 chart.

Their latest album, "Love Yourself: Tear," topped the Billboard's main albums chart last Sunday, which ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on sales, downloads and streams of albums.

Sung in Korean, the album is the first primarily foreign-language album to top the Billboard chart in over 12 years and the first world music genre album ever.

In Billboard terms, world music refers to any and all music originating from outside the U.S. mainland.

The album sold more than one million copies within the first week of its release on May 18th. It was also number one on iTunes' Top Albums charts in 65 countries.

BTS also landed at tenth on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart released Tuesday with the album's lead track "Fake Love," becoming the first K-pop group to enter the chart's top ten.

The highly competitive Hot 100 chart ranks the most popular music in the U.S. based on radio plays, album sales and streaming activity data.

The only other K-pop act to break into the top ten was Psy, who reached number two in 2012 with “Gangnam Style.”

The music video of "Fake Love" also surpassed 100 million YouTube views last Sunday.

BTS formed in 2013 and have won over young global audiences with their music resonating across borders. The Korean lyrics to their songs are translated nearly on a real time basis in various languages on social media.

BTS' seven previous albums, six in Korean and one in Japanese, all made it onto the Billboard 200.

The amazing success of BTS portends a bright future for K-pop and many aspire to learn from their example.

It is worth noting that BTS broke the formula that success in Korea precedes a band's advancement abroad. This is in part because they focused more on promoting their work online rather than through traditional media channels.

