The historic summit between North Korea and the U.S. will take place on June 12th at the Capella Hotel on Singapore's Sentosa Island.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders announced in a tweet Tuesday that the meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be held at the luxury resort.

In a briefing Monday, she said the summit will start at 9 a.m. local time, which is 10 a.m. in Korea.

Singapore's Home Affairs Ministry also designated the entire Sentosa Island, the bridge that connects it to the mainland and surrounding areas as a "special event zone" from June 10th to the 14th.The Tanglin area near the Shangri-La Hotel also received the designation.

The theme park Universal Studios Singapore, located near the Capella Hotel, has been separately named as a "special zone" for increased police security.

Security was the foremost consideration in the selection of the summit venue.

Both North Korea and the U.S. would have placed top priority on the safety of their leaders and even more so for Pyongyang, as the Singapore trip will be Kim Jong-un's farthest overseas travel since he took power.

Sentosa Island, measuring some four-point-seven square kilometers, is connected to the mainland by a 700-meter long bridge, a monorail and cable car. If these channels are cut off, the island can be effectively secluded from the outside world.

The Capella Hotel also has a 250-meter long meandering entry way and is shrouded in thick lush forest, so its view is blocked even from other nearby hotels. The surrounding seas are also included in the special event zone designation, making the entire Sentosa Island completely blockaded.

Legend has it that the island was once a hideout for pirates.

During British colonial rule, UK troops were stationed on Sentosa Island. After independence, the island was developed into a tourist destination and is currently considered one of the top resort locations in the world.

Announcing the time of the Singapore summit, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the first meeting will be on June 12th at 9 a.m., implying there will be more than one meeting.

President Trump had also emphasized the talks with North Korea will be a "process."

Now that the summit's date, time and location have all been set, attention is drawn to the detailed itinerary.

It remains to be seen whether Trump and Kim may take a walk together or even have a meeting over burgers. During the inter-Korean summit in April, the two Korean leaders had a one-on-one conservation during a long walk which was said to have helped build trust between the two.

