The U.S. Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point on Wednesday.

The U.S. Federal Open Market Committee increased the lending rate to a range of one-point-75 percent to two percent.

The widely anticipated hike is the second this year following a raise by a quarter of a percentage point in March.

Analysts are projecting another hike in September while the Fed signaled two more rate increases by the end of the year.

With the latest hike, the difference between U.S. and South Korean interest rates has further widened and its potential impact on the financial market calls for attention.

It's the first time in ten years for U.S. benchmark rates to top two percent.

The latest raise and the two more expected to come this year are based on the assessment that the U.S. economy is showing solid growth. Inflation is reaching the target goal faster than expected and key indicators are all faring well.

In last week's meeting, the Fed raised its outlook on this year's U.S. GDP growth from two-point-seven percent to two-point-eight percent. It also predicts the unemployment rate, already at a record low, will continue to fall to reach three-point-six percent by the yearend.

After the Federal Open Market Committee meeting, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said the "economy is doing very well."

Meanwhile, the expected acceleration in the pace of U.S. rate hikes implies bigger risks for emerging markets.

If U.S. rates rise quickly, foreign funds can exit emerging markets much faster. This could spell a crisis for countries struggling with debt and fiscal deficits.

In the case of South Korea, its current benchmark rate stands at one-point-five percent, the gap with the upper level of the U.S. base rate being point-five percent.

This widening gap is a point of concern especially with more U.S. rate hikes expected this year.

Despite the gap, the Bank of Korea is reluctant to raise its key rate due to uncertainties at home and abroad. The economic recovery is also slow and the inflation rate is lower than forecast levels.

However, the U.S. rate hike is not expected to immediately trigger a capital outflow in the nation but rather increase overall financial jitters across emerging markets.

There was no capital flight from Korea when U.S. and South Korean interest rates were reversed in March. Rather, funds from emerging economies trickled into the country's bond market.

But if foreign funds are leaving emerging markets, the same is possible in South Korea, even with its sound economic fundamentals and ample liquidity.

