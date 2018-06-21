The ruling Democratic Party(DP) has claimed a landslide victory in the local elections as well as parliamentary by-elections held nationwide on Wednesday.

The sweeping win has added further momentum to the Moon Jae-in administration’s grip over state affairs, while the opposition has lost the power to check the government.

The ruling DP’s overwhelming victory was predicted by various opinion polls leading up to the election, and there was no surprise in the actual election outcome.

The DP clinched 14 of 17 governor and mayoral posts, while the conservative main opposition Liberty Korea Party(LKP) managed to win in just two areas in its traditional strongholds. Independent candidate Won Hee-ryong won the Jeju governor's post.

In the parliamentary by-elections, the ruling party secured eleven of the 12 legislative seats with the LKP winning only one.

The election results can be explained by the fall of the previous Park Geun-hye administration and the peace momentum building on the Korean Peninsula that involved historic summits between the two Koreas and between North Korea and the U.S.

President Moon's very high approval rating also helped.

The opposition's appeal for power to check the government and its criticism of economic policies did not work.

The LKP lost considerable public support since the impeachment of the former president, while other minor opposition camps were too weak to face the two main parties.

The Moon government has now secured a formidable policy drive in the areas of building peace on the peninsula, jobs and the economy.

The opposition now remains defenseless against the government’s push for key policy measures. The immediate concern is the defeated parties will face internal strife over who should be held accountable for the election loss.

The LKP may plunge into a struggle for reform, while survival could be at stake for the Bareunmirae Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace.

A major shakeup in the opposition landscape could be well under way.

Some pundits also worry the ruling camp’s immense power could deprive politics of its function of exerting democratic control.

