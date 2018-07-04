Two of the world’s tech leaders have finally put to rest a seven-year legal dispute.

In a court filing Wednesday, Lucy Koh, a judge in Northern California’s district court said that Samsung Electronics and Apple informed her that they had reached a settlement over Apple’s allegations that the South Korean giant had copied the design of the iPhone.

The terms of the settlement were not disclosed.

Last month, the U.S. District Court in San Jose, California, ruled against Samsung and ordered the company to pay Apple over 500 million dollars for violating patents, a decision that raised objections from Samsung.

But before the two smartphone rivals could return to the courtroom, they agreed to settle the dispute which had been ongoing since 2011.

An Apple spokesman reiterated a previous statement from the company that the “case has always been about more than money,” and that Apple had ignited the smartphone revolution with the iPhone.

Samsung declined to comment other than to confirm the agreement.

The court battle began in 2011 when a U.S. court ruled that Samsung had violated Apple's design patents.

But the Supreme Court accepted Samsung's appeal and sent the case back to a lower court.

In May, the jury in the trial to recalculate the amount of compensation Apple was owed ruled that Samsung should pay 539 million dollars.

Shortly after that ruling, Samsung had requested a retrial.

Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.

