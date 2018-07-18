President Moon Jae-in traveled to India for a four-day state visit this week during which he held summit talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a joint press statement following their talks on Tuesday, the president expressed hope that South Korea and India will open a new era of strategic cooperation.

Moon also said that he and Modi agreed to expand bilateral economic cooperation utilizing their mutually complementary economic structures and to increase bilateral trade from 20 billion dollars to 50 billion dollars by 2030.

The president added that he agreed with the Indian prime minister to reinvigorate people-to-people exchanges to broaden mutual understanding between the two countries.

During his state visit, Moon also attended a ceremony to mark the completion of Samsung's new smartphone plant in Noida and met with Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong, as well as South Korean residents and business representatives in New Delhi.

President Moon then flew to Singapore where he met with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Thursday. It marked the first state visit to the city-state for a South Korean president in 15 years.

Moon and Lee agreed to further strengthen their countries' economic and diplomatic cooperation while also working to promote free trade and peace in the region.

In particular, they agreed to exert efforts to expand the participation of South Korean companies in Singapore’s projects related to transportation, infrastructure and energy.

Moon also hoped to further promote ties between South Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN) together with Singapore, which is chairing the regional bloc this year.

