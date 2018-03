Veteran K-pop star BoA will release a new album next week.



The singer’s management S.M. Entertainment said “One Shot, Two Shot” will be out next Tuesday. The title song, a deep house dance track, is said to feature the singer’s charismatic side.



Ahead of the album release, the singer released the hip-hop number “Nega Dola” from the seven-track album on Jan. 31.



The new album will be available in offline shops starting next Wednesday.