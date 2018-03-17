EXO, CL to perform at Olympics closing ceremony

K-pop boy band EXO and rapper CL will perform during the closing ceremony of the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The songs that the singers will perform during the ceremony wrapping up the 17-day Winter Games have not yet been decided. The management agencies for EXO and CL have both stated that they will do their best to prepare for the show.



K-pop has been used as a tool to boost the festive atmosphere of the international winter sports event. K-pop hits by various artists were also played during the opening ceremony when delegations made their way into the main stadium.