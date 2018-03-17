Big Bang’s Taeyang & G-Dragon to begin military service

Big Bang’s Taeyang will be enlisted in the military next month, just weeks after his marriage while band mate G-Dragon is also scheduled to join the military later this month.



Taeyang will begin training at a local boot camp on March 12, becoming the third Big Bang member to fulfill his mandatory military service.



G-Dragon will join the military on Feb. 27 and T.O.P is doing public service as an alternative to army duty.



Under South Korea's Constitution, all able-bodied men are obliged to serve in the military or carry out alternative public service for about two years.