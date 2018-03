Kim Sung-kyu, a member of the boy band INFINITE, will release his first solo album this month.



According to the singer’s management agency the album will be released on Feb. 26. Kim debuted as a member of INFINITE in 2010 and put out solo EPs in 2012 and 2015 respectively.



The singer has also appeared in musicals such as “Gwanghwamun Sonata,” and was recently cast as the lead actor in the play “Amadeus,” which is set to open later this month.